Delhi Blast: PM Modi Assures Action Against Red Fort Blast Culprits Amid Bhutan Trip

Guwahati: During his official visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims of the recent blast in Delhi, which claimed at least 13 lives and injured 20 others.

Arriving in Thimphu as part of his pre-scheduled tour for key developmental discussions, the Prime Minister began his address by expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident near the Lal Qila Metro Station. “I understand the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones. The entire nation stands with them,” he said.

Modi revealed that he had convened a high-level meeting with senior officials and security agency heads the previous night to review the investigation. “Our agencies are working tirelessly to trace the root cause of this attack. I assure everyone that all those responsible will be brought to justice,” he added.

The explosion, which occurred around 6:52 p.m. near the Red Fort area, devastated the locality and caused panic among residents and commuters. Emergency response teams and law enforcement agencies quickly cordoned off the area, initiating search operations and forensic examinations.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate possible links to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Authorities are examining evidence following the arrest of suspected sleeper cell members and the recovery of explosives in nearby locations.

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks by emphasising national unity in the face of tragedy, urging citizens to remain vigilant and support ongoing security efforts to maintain peace and stability.