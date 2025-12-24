Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at India-Bangladesh Border in Sribhumi

Sribhumi: Seven Bangladeshi nationals have been detained near the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi district triggering fresh concerns on border security.

According to sources, the individuals were deported to Bangladesh on the night of December 19. However, they illegally re-entered India by crawling under the barbed-wire fencing.

Sources said that the immigrants entered Assam through the Deotali border area of Sribhumi district. The group was intercepted at the Manatoli village under the Mahishasan border belt during routine patrolling by Members of the Village Defence Party (VDP).

Officials said the individuals had crossed into Indian Territory from the Deutali border area of Bangladesh before the VDP stopped them.

The individuals include one woman and six men. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abbas Khan, Anwar Khan, Taher Ali, Ayesha Khanam, Rustam Ali, Idris Ali, and Abdul Aziz.

Authorities later handed over the seven detainees to the Border Security Force and local police for verification and further legal action. It has been learned that all of them were deported to Bangladesh from Nagaon district. Indian voter identity cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter certificates were recovered from their possession.

Officials stated that the circumstances leading to the repeated crossings would be examined and reviewed.

The incident of illegal immigrants re-entering India after being deported to Bangladesh has created a sensation in the area.