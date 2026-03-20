Seven Candidates File Nominations for Assam Assembly Election as Deadline Nears

Nurul Huda, a sitting Congress MLA, filed his nomination for the Rupahihat LAC, signalling his bid to retain the seat he currently holds.

Jiten Gogoi, a former MLA, submitted his papers for the Bokakhat LAC, where he will be seeking a return to the Assembly.

In what is shaping up as one of the more closely watched contests, Jones Ingti Kathar, a retired IAS officer, filed his nomination for the Diphu LAC — a constituency in the Karbi Anglong region that has seen considerable political activity in the lead-up to this election.