Seven Candidates File Nominations for Assam Assembly Election as Deadline Nears

Guwahati: Seven candidates submitted their nomination papers for the Assam Legislative Assembly general election on Thursday, with the filing process picking up pace ahead of the March 23 deadline.
Among the candidates who filed on the day, three names stand out for their political and public profile.
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Nurul Huda, a sitting Congress MLA, filed his nomination for the Rupahihat LAC, signalling his bid to retain the seat he currently holds.
Jiten Gogoi, a former MLA, submitted his papers for the Bokakhat LAC, where he will be seeking a return to the Assembly.
In what is shaping up as one of the more closely watched contests, Jones Ingti Kathar, a retired IAS officer, filed his nomination for the Diphu LAC — a constituency in the Karbi Anglong region that has seen considerable political activity in the lead-up to this election.
The last date for filing nomination papers across all constituencies is March 23, after which scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24.