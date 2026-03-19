Vaishnaw Says Nora Fatehi Song Banned, Warns of Stricter Digital Content Rules

Vaishnaw used the occasion to lay out the government's broader position on the limits of free expression in a digital age.

"We should follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution of India on freedom of speech. Freedom of speech cannot be absolute. Freedom of speech must be understood within the context of society," he said in the House.

He added that expression must also be understood within the context of culture, and signalled that the government was monitoring the rapid spread of digital content with growing concern.

"For the protection of the society, especially for the protection of children, for the protection of women, for the protection of the deprived groups of the society, the government is ready to take any hard action," Vaishnaw said.