Severe Erosion Washes Away Road in Hailakandi’s Narayanpur; Travel Disrupted

Hailakandi: Severe riverbank erosion has struck Narayanpur village under the Algapur area of Hailakandi district, causing major disruption and panic among residents. Late last night, nearly 60 metres of the main PWD road passing through the village was washed away by the rising waters of the Katakhal River. With the road completely cut off, vehicular movement on the Narayanpur–Silchar route has come to a total standstill.
The sudden collapse of the road has left thousands of people facing serious difficulty in commuting. Students, daily wage earners and patients are the worst affected as the area now has no functional road connectivity. Villagers say Narayanpur has been struggling with erosion for many years, but this time the damage is far more severe.
Residents allege that despite repeated appeals, the Water Resources Department and the local administration failed to take timely and effective protection measures. According to them, temporary steps were taken in the past, but they were never strong enough to prevent large-scale erosion.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or missing persons. However, the situation remains tense as the river continues to eat into nearby land.
After receiving information about the incident, Algapur MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury visited the affected site. Senior officials from the Water Resources Department also inspected the erosion-hit area. They assured the villagers that emergency erosion-control work would begin soon to prevent further damage and restore connectivity at the earliest.