Severe Erosion Washes Away Road in Hailakandi’s Narayanpur; Travel Disrupted

Hailakandi: Severe riverbank erosion has struck Narayanpur village under the Algapur area of Hailakandi district, causing major disruption and panic among residents. Late last night, nearly 60 metres of the main PWD road passing through the village was washed away by the rising waters of the Katakhal River. With the road completely cut off, vehicular movement on the Narayanpur–Silchar route has come to a total standstill.

The sudden collapse of the road has left thousands of people facing serious difficulty in commuting. Students, daily wage earners and patients are the worst affected as the area now has no functional road connectivity. Villagers say Narayanpur has been struggling with erosion for many years, but this time the damage is far more severe.