Crackdown on Usury in Nagaon: Notorious Loan Shark Arrested

Nagaon: In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against illegal moneylending practices, the Nagaon police have once again arrested a notorious loan shark.
The arrested person has been identified as Imran Hussain, alias “Iran”. He was reportedly nabbed by the police from the Christian Patty area of Nagaon town. The arrest follows fresh allegations of financial exploitation and intimidation lodged by a local resident.
According to police sources, Iran had lent Rs.5.52 lakh to Kazi Mashud, a resident of Geruamukh under Samaguri Police Station, at an exorbitant interest rate of 15%. Despite having already repaid Rs.70,000 as interest, Kazi was allegedly subjected to harassment and coercion for further payments. When he failed to meet Iran’s escalating demands, the accused reportedly seized Kazi’s SUV bearing registration number AS02-AU1888 and issued threats of false police complaints and imprisonment unless the entire amount, along with interest, was returned.
Unable to bear the pressure, Kazi Mashud filed a formal complaint at Nagaon Sadar Police Station. Acting swiftly, the police summoned Iran for questioning. Following a detailed interrogation and verification of the complaint, Iran was arrested vide case number 988/2025, and the seized SUV was recovered from his possession. The investigation is currently ongoing.
As per sources, this is not the first time Iran has faced legal action. He had previously been arrested by Nagaon police on similar charges and was sent to judicial custody. Despite earlier crackdowns that had temporarily curbed the activities of illegal moneylenders in the district, recent months have seen a resurgence of such exploitative practices.
The arrest of Iran is being seen as a strong message to those who continue to exploit people under the guise of private lending.
On the other hand, the Nagaon police have urged the public to come forward and report any instances of illegal money lending or harassment, assuring full confidentiality and prompt action.