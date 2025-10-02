Shaan Turns Emotional as Contestants Perform Zubeen Garg’s ‘Mayabini’ on Reality Show

Guwahati: Bollywood playback singer Shaan was visibly moved during a recent episode of India’s Got Talent when contestants paid a soulful tribute to late Assamese legend Zubeen Garg. The performers rendered Garg’s evergreen track Mayabini Ratir Bukut from the film Daag, leaving Shaan overwhelmed with emotion.

The singer, who has often spoken about his admiration for Garg’s artistry, listened intently to the performance before patting one of the contestants on the shoulder in appreciation. In a touching gesture, Shaan was also presented with a framed photograph of himself with Zubeen Garg on stage, which he accepted with a warm smile.

Shaan has long shared a connection with the Assamese music fraternity and was among the first Bollywood celebrities to express grief and pay tribute following Garg’s untimely demise. Music composer Salim Merchant, who was also present during the rendition, joined in the appreciation, smiling as the contestants honoured the late icon’s legacy.

The moment served as both a celebration of Garg’s enduring influence and a reminder of his profound impact on artists beyond Assam.