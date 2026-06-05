Shift focus from security to citizens’ rights, AI-led growth: Amit Shah to NE states

CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: Declaring that insurgency is no longer the defining challenge of the Northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called on the eight northeastern states to move beyond traditional law-and-order concerns and focus on safeguarding the rights and welfare of citizens while simultaneously preparing the region for emerging opportunities in technology, trade and tourism.

Addressing the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Shah said the region has undergone a remarkable transformation under the Narendra Modi-led government, which he said had succeeded in ending decades of violence and instability and ushering in an era of peace, development and economic opportunities. He urged state governments to align their priorities with the changing realities of the region and concentrate on building institutions and infrastructure that would benefit future generations.

“In the NEC meeting, the CMs were instructed to shift the focus from law and order to shielding the rights of citizens, as insurgency is no longer an issue,” Shah said. The CMs and Governors of the eight NE states were present in the meet.

The home minister stressed that the Northeast must now position itself as a hub for emerging technologies and innovation. He directed the states to invest in modern technological infrastructure and skill development initiatives that would enable young people to participate in the digital economy and compete globally.

“I’ve directed states to build AI, machine learning and blockchain infrastructure for new generations. He also instructed officials to promote the Northeast’s potential in agarwood, foreign trade, and health tourism,” he said.

Highlighting the changing trajectory of the region, Shah said the Northeast had moved away from an era marked by unrest and conflict and was now emerging as a major contributor to India’s growth story. He credited coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State governments for improving connectivity, enhancing security, boosting investments and accelerating development across the region.

“The Modi government ended the era of violence in the Northeast and transformed the region from a hotspot of disputes to a hotspot of opportunities,” Shah said.

He further noted that the North Eastern Council had evolved into a key institution for long-term planning and regional cooperation, playing a vital role in translating development goals into tangible outcomes while preserving the unique cultural identity of the region.

“Today NEC is serving as an institution for strategic planning for the development of the region while fulfilling people’s aspirations and promoting culture,” Shah said.

The NEC plenary session was attended by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia; Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma; Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar; Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; DoNER Secretary Sanjay Jaju; and senior officials from the Centre and state governments, among others.

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