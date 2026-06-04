Meghalaya to raise ILP, language demand with Amit Shah at NEC meet

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya said it would raise the demand for Inner Line Permit (ILP) implementation and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution during discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shillong.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Prestone Tynsong said the State Government would use the opportunity during the 73rd North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary Session to reiterate the long-pending demands. He said Meghalaya had already passed resolutions in the Assembly supporting both the Inner Line Permit system and constitutional recognition of the Khasi and Garo languages. Tynsong added that issues related to border management and security were also expected to figure in the NEC discussions, given their importance to regional development and coordination.

Also Read: Meghalaya Speaker calls 10-minute adjournment amid stormy ILP debate