Shiksha Setu Axom App Wins National e-Governance Award

Guwahati: The Shiksha Setu Axom app used in the schools of the state has been selected for a national award. The education minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, took to social media platform X to say, ”I am glad to share that the Government of India, in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, has selected ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ for the National Awards for e-Governance for the year 2024. The award will be conferred to @Samagra_Assam during the 27th National Conference on eGovernance on 08th and 09th August 2024 in Mumbai”.

The Shiksha Setu Axom app is a comprehensive digital platform with 360-degree information on schools, staff, and students. It has been designed to serve as a single source of information for day-to-day administrative operations. It is an enabler for the department to make timely and data-driven decisions for the optimization of resources and improve overall performance.

This app, used to collect the attendance of students and teachers, is alleged to have multiple shortcomings, and the teachers and staff of schools have been demanding resolution of these shortcomings for a long time now.

Also Read: Incessant Rainfall Worsens Flood Situation in State, 24 Lakh Affected

Also Watch :