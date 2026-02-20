Shillong MP Ricky A.J. Syngkon dies of cardiac arrest

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Member of Parliament from the Shillong Parliamentary constituency, Ricky A.J. Syngkon, passed away on Thursday following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 54. Syngkon, a prominent leader of the Voice of the People Party, was widely regarded as a strong and articulate voice for Meghalaya in national politics. According to sources, Dr Syngkon was playing futsal at Mawiong when he suddenly collapsed on the field after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. He was immediately rushed to Gordon Roberts Hospital for emergency medical attention but could not be revived, and he died at 8:42 pm.

