Meghalaya Speaker calls 10-minute adjournment amid stormy ILP debate

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Assembly witnessed heated exchanges as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma clashed with Mukul Sangma and Ardent M. Basaiawmoit over the inner-line permit (ILP). The Chief Minister said that talks were under way to include the state under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, while continuing to pursue ILP, amid sharp criticism from the Opposition. What began as a debate on Meghalaya's push for protected-area status under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, spiralled into pandemonium on Wednesday, prompting Speaker Thomas A. Sangma to adjourn the House for ten minutes.

"When the Chair is on its feet, please sit down," Sangma appealed as members of the Opposition and treasury benches traded barbs over the inner-line permit (ILP).

When members continued to press their points, he intervened, saying, "I will adjourn the House for 10 minutes."

The government's parallel pursuit of ILP and a restricted-area notification, while the permit awaited the Centre's approval, lay at the heart of the issue.

VPP legislator Ardent M. Basaiawmoit accused the government of playing to public sentiment.

"Why does the state want ILP? Because influx comes not only from foreigners but from outsiders… I would like a sincere reply as to whether the government is playing with the sentiment of the people," he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma rejected the remark, referred to his meetings with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, and countered Basaiawmoit: "How many times has the honourable MLA written to the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister? He has not met the Union Home Minister on ILP."

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong pressed further, stating, "If you are serious, go to Delhi. Stop the drama."

After proceedings resumed, the Speaker urged members to maintain civility. "This House is a place to discuss matters in a civilized manner… I request all members to participate in debates, questions and answers in a civilized way," he said.

The Chief Minister insisted that Meghalaya had "not stopped pursuing ILP" and was also "looking at other mechanisms and all possibilities" to curb illegal immigration.

He challenged the Opposition to match actions with words. "NGOs and organizations have written to the Centre. The member has not written. We should practise what we preach."

VPP's Adelbert Nongrum kept up the pressure, accusing the government of "fooling" the people and engaging in "vague negotiations".

Sangma and Tynsong responded by demanding proof and noting that Nongrum had neither met nor written to the Union Home Minister.

As tensions spilled beyond Question Hour, the Speaker brought the standoff to an end. He announced, "The Question Hour is over. Please sit down. I am calling the House to order. This will not go on record."

Also Read: Meghalaya exploring ILP-like system under Immigration Act, 2025