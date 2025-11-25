Shocking: Arunachal Woman Claims Mockery of 'Indian Passport' by Chinese Immigration in Shanghai

Itanagar: Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh currently living in the United Kingdom, has alleged that Chinese immigration officials mocked her Indian passport and questioned her nationality during a transit stop at Shanghai Pudong Airport. Thongdok was travelling from London to Japan when the incident reportedly occurred, sparking widespread outrage among communities from Northeast India.

According to Thongdok’s account, an immigration officer pulled her aside while she was in the queue, declaring her Indian passport “invalid” and claiming that Arunachal Pradesh was “not part of India.” She said officials made derisive remarks about her ethnicity, laughed at her when she tried to explain her identity, and suggested she should apply for a Chinese passport instead.

Thongdok said she was detained for nearly 18 hours at the airport, during which she was not allowed to contact her family or seek assistance. She described the experience as deeply humiliating and distressing, stating that officials and some airline staff mocked her visibly during the ordeal.

The alleged incident has triggered strong reactions among people in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with many social media users condemning the reported mistreatment and calling for a diplomatic response. Several commentators have urged Indian authorities to raise the matter formally with the Chinese government and request an inquiry into the behaviour of airport personnel.

Thongdok’s experience has revived concerns about China’s repeated territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh and its impact on ordinary Indian citizens travelling abroad. As of now, Indian diplomatic officials have not issued a formal statement, but community representatives say they expect the issue to be taken up through appropriate channels.