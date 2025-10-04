Second Autopsy Report of Zubeen Garg Handed Over to Wife Garima Saikia Garg

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has handed over the second post-mortem report of late singer Zubeen Garg to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg. The report, prepared at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, was delivered at the family’s Kahilipara residence.

Garima had earlier received the initial autopsy report from Singapore, where Zubeen passed away. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said it is up to the family to decide whether the medical findings should be made public.

With both reports now in the family’s possession, investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, which has sparked widespread public concern and scrutiny.