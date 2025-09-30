Shocking: Panipat School Abuse Exposed, Principal and Driver Arrested After Child Hung Upside Down in Viral Video

Guwahati: A video showing shocking child abuse at Srijan Public School, Jatal Road, has sparked public outrage and led to the arrest of both the principal and the bus driver. The incident, which occurred on 13 August, surfaced only recently when the driver himself uploaded the video to social media.

In the footage, a seven‑year‑old Class 2 student is seen tied upside down by their legs from a classroom window. The same video also captures the teacher slapping students, pulling their ears, and subjecting them to demeaning punishment. Some pupils were reportedly forced to clean toilets as further “punishment.”