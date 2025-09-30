‘Joy Zubinda’ Rings Out at Barsapara During Women’s World Cup Opener

Guwahati: Barsapara Stadium came alive as fans of legendary singer Zubeen Garg filled the arena with chants of “Joy Zubinda” during the opening match of the Women’s World Cup. The spirited atmosphere was heightened by singer Papon, who performed Garg’s iconic song “Preetir Subase”, offering a heartfelt tribute to the late music icon.

The performance resonated deeply with attendees, uniting the crowd in celebration of Garg’s enduring legacy. Fans cheered and sang along, making it a memorable start to the tournament while honouring one of Assam’s most beloved cultural figures.