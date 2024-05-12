Shortage of doctors, medical inspectors hits tea gardens of Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There is not only a shortage of doctors in the tea gardens in the state but also that of Medical Inspectors of Plantations (MIPs), which is a cause of concern for the health of tea workers.

The total number of hospitals run by tea garden managements in the state is 462. In these hospitals, the number of doctors posted is 284 and that of visiting doctors is 265. It is the job of the MIPs of the labour welfare department to look into the issues related to the tea garden hospitals and the staff posted there. The total strength of MIPs is 8, out of which only 3 are working and the posts of the remaining 5 are lying vacant, as of March this year. Labour department sources said that to make appointments in the 5 vacant posts of MIPs and create 10 new posts of MIPs, a proposal has already been submitted to the state government.

Sources said that it is the norm to have one doctor in a tea garden with 300 workers. But many tea gardens are not following this rule. It is the duty of the MIPs to ascertain whether there are an adequate number of doctors and nurses in the tea gardens in the state. They pointed out that, as the number of MIPs is not enough to monitor the tea garden hospitals, it is not possible to have accurate and updated information regarding these issues.

Last year, MIPs filed cases against 30 tea gardens with less than the required number of doctors and nurses, according to norms. However, in cases of such violations of norms, the penalty is not enough of a deterrent, and many tea gardens are seen openly flouting these rules.

At present, the number of permanent workers in the tea gardens is 3.95 lakh, and that of temporary workers is 3.27 lakh. To monitor the health of these workers, the number of doctors at present is not sufficient. The tea gardens owned by big companies usually follow the rules and appoint a sufficient number of doctors and nurses, but the problem lies with individually owned gardens, which more often do not follow the norms.

Official sources said that doctors do not want to work in the tea gardens due to different reasons. Doctors are unwilling to serve in the tea gardens, even if they are offered lucrative remuneration, and the government cannot force them to work in the gardens. To help monitor the health of tea workers, the state government has set up mobile medical units under the National Health Mission (NHM). These mobile medical units, equipped with doctors and nurses, go to these gardens and carry out monthly check-ups on the workers. At present, around 80 such mobile units are working in the gardens. The NHM has also started the work of setting up diagnostic laboratories and other facilities in the tea gardens.

