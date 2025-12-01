Shubman Gill Begins Rehabilitation Ahead of T20I Series against South Africa

A news that will send positive signals in the Indian cricketing circle, Shubman Gill will report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on December 1, Monday for a routine round of fitness checks.
These assessments will take a call on if “he is ready to rejoin the squad ahead of the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting December 9.”
Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata.
In Gill’s absence, KL Rahul was given the responsibility to lead the side in the ODI series.
News agency PTI reports that “Gill received an injection as part of his treatment and was placed on a 21-day rest-and-rehab plan, which included strengthening exercises tailored to the affected region. The COE sports science unit will now run him through the full sequence of fitness tests — covering mobility, stability and cricket-specific movements — before he can resume batting practice.”
The medical team will only clear Gill once he shows complete freedom of movement and no discomfort during skill routines. Until then, any timeline for his return remains tentative.
“Nothing can be said unless the sports science team assesses his movements during skills training and whether he is having zero discomfort while batting,” a BCCI source told PTI.
Before the ODI series opener in Ranchi, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel informed that that the internal discussions about Gill’s recovery had been positive and that the team expected both Gill and other injured players to rejoin the setup once fully ready.
However Gill’s availability for the South Africa T20Is is still uncertain, with early indications suggesting his chances are evenly balanced.
A green signal would allow Gill to ease back into match preparation, while a delay would mean India continue with their current options through the series.