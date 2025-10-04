Shubman Gill Named India’s New ODI Captain, Shreyas Iyer to Serve as Deputy

Ahmedabad: In a significant leadership change, Shubman Gill has been appointed captain of India’s men’s ODI side, succeeding Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain.

The announcement followed a selection committee meeting chaired by BCCI’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. Gill will make his captaincy debut in the forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled from 19 to 25 October, before India host a five-match T20I series from 29 October to 8 November.

According to the BCCI, the move is part of a strategic long-term plan in the build-up to the next ODI World Cup. Despite the leadership reshuffle, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain integral to the squad and are expected to play a mentoring role as younger leaders step forward.

Gill, who has been among India’s most consistent performers with the bat in recent years, now faces the challenge of guiding the side against one of the world’s strongest opponents. Meanwhile, Iyer’s elevation as deputy signals the selectors’ intent to broaden the leadership group with an eye on future tournaments.

The decision has sparked widespread discussion among cricketing circles, with many viewing it as a generational transition in Indian cricket’s leadership landscape.