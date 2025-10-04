Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to Address Zubeen Garg Case Exclusively via Facebook Live

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that any comments regarding the passing of renowned singer Zubeen Garg will be conveyed solely through Facebook Live. The decision, he stated, is aimed at preventing selective reporting that could misrepresent his statements.

“If there is anything to be said regarding Zubeen Garg, I will say it only on Facebook Live,” Sarma told reporters. “When I speak to journalists, selected portions are often cut and taken out of context, which could create unnecessary tension.”

He emphasised the need for clear communication with the public, noting, “In the complex environment of the state, the system of communication with the public should also be straightforward.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid sustained public interest and speculation surrounding the circumstances of the iconic singer’s death, as investigations by authorities continue.