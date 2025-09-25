Assam: Kaziranga National Park Reopens To Greet Durga Puja Visitors

Guwahati: Assam’s renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, is gearing up to welcome tourists ahead of the festive season.
In a bid to enhance the Puja holiday experience for visitors, park officials have announced a staggered reopening of its tourism zones, offering nature lovers an early chance to immerse themselves in the wonders of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“To make your Puja celebrations more memorable, we’re delighted to announce the opening of the Bagori Range (Limited Circuit) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve starting 26th September 2025.
.Kohora Range (Central Range): Expected to open in the second week of October 2025.
.Elephant Safari: Scheduled to commence from 1st November 2025.
We warmly invite everyone to celebrate the festive season amid the rich biodiversity and scenic splendor of Assam’s pride Kaziranga.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media on Wednesday.
The announcement has brought delight to both travelers and local communities who depend significantly on tourism for their livelihood. As migratory birds start to arrive and wildlife activity picks up with the receding monsoon, Kaziranga offers a lively and immersive wilderness adventure.
Officials have reassured the public that visitor safety and strict conservation measures will be in place, ensuring a safe, responsible, and fulfilling experience for all.