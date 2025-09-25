Assam: Kaziranga National Park Reopens To Greet Durga Puja Visitors

Guwahati: Assam’s renowned Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, is gearing up to welcome tourists ahead of the festive season.

In a bid to enhance the Puja holiday experience for visitors, park officials have announced a staggered reopening of its tourism zones, offering nature lovers an early chance to immerse themselves in the wonders of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.