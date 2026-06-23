Shyamkanu Mahanta Moves SC for Bail After Gauhati HC Rejection in Zubeen Garg Death Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Shyamkanu Mahanta, the accused in the case related to the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, approached the Supreme Court seeking bail after the Gauhati High Court dismissed his plea. The apex court will hear the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta tomorrow.

Before delivering its verdict, the Gauhati High Court had reserved its order after hearing extensive arguments from both sides. The matter came up before Justice Mitali Thakuria, who heard submissions made by counsel representing Mahanta as well as arguments advanced by Advocate General Devajit Lon Saikia opposing the bail request.

Meanwhile, examining the video footage and photographs of Zubeen Garg's last moments in the sea in Singapore and accused Shyamkanu Mahanta's interview with journalist Pranay Bardoloi today, the fast-track court recorded the statement of Ravi Sarma, one of the witnesses in the Zubeen Garg death case. The court, however, could not complete the cross-examination of Ravi Sarma due to paucity of time. The court asked him to appear before it tomorrow.

The counsel of Amrit Prabha Mahanta prayed before the court to make them have glimpses of Zubeen Garg's video footage and photographs in the sea in Singapore. The counsel for all parties saw the footage.

Also Read: New Lawyer Appointed For Shyamkanu Mahanta; As Zubeen Garg Death Case Trial Continues