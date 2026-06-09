New Lawyer Appointed For Shyamkanu Mahanta; As Zubeen Garg Death Case Trial Continues

Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the case linked to the death of Zubeen Garg, has appointed a new legal counsel to represent him in the ongoing court proceedings.

As per reports, advocate Gaurab Chakraborty has been engaged as Mahanta’s new lawyer and will represent him in future hearings related to the high-profile case.

The development comes shortly after the Gauhati High Court rejected Mahanta’s bail application on 29th May. Mahanta is among several people facing legal proceedings in connection with the case of Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on 19th September in Singapore .

Meanwhile, the Fast Track Court hearing the matter has completed arguments on the bail applications of four other accused persons. After hearing submissions from both the prosecution and defence, the court reserved its order on their bail pleas.

The trial is continuing steadily, with witness testimonies forming a key part of the proceedings. Today, five witnesses were scheduled to record their statements before the court.

Among those present at the court were Garima Saikia Garg and Arun Garg, who arrived around 11 am to attend the hearing. As part of the ongoing proceedings, Baby Bora and Plabita Borkakati also appeared before the court to provide their statements.

The case, which concerns the circumstances surrounding the death of one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural figures, continues to attract significant public attention.

With the appointment of a new defence counsel, Mahanta is expected to continue pursuing his legal defence as the matter progresses through the judicial process. Further developments are anticipated once the Fast Track Court delivers its order on the pending bail applications.