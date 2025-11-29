Siddaramaiah Invites Deputy CM for Talks Amid Party High Command Directive

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Congress high command has instructed the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to hold a meeting between themselves and then have been asked to meet the central leadership in Delhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the development, saying that he has invited Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting to discuss the matter. (IANS)

Also Read: 40 Farmers Transform 100 Bighas into Assam’s Aromatic Rice Success Story