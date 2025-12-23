Sikh Community Observes Shaheedi Diwas with Week-long 'Guru Ka Langar' in Lanka

Lanka: To commemorate the Shaheedi Diwas, the Sikh community in Lanka has started a week-long ‘Guru Ka Langar’. The event witnessed people from every section taking part in it. The initiative has been undertaken by the Baba Fateh Singh Seva Dal and is being held near the Lanka Bus Stand from December 21 to December 27.
The ‘Guru Ka Langar’ is being organised to honour the martyrdom of the four sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, who laid their lives in the month of December defending their faith in order to uphold the values of righteousness and justice. The significance of sacrifice in Sikh history symbolises unwavering courage to dharma.
On the occasion, volunteers of the Sikh community prepared and served free meals to the general public throughout the week. The langar epitomises one of the key tenets of Sikhism, seva, or the concept of selfless service, and disseminates a message of equality, humility, and brotherhood.
People from all walks of life were seen having ‘Guru Ka Langar’ irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. The atmosphere around the venue remained peaceful and spiritually uplifting throughout the event, with devotees and visitors expressing appreciation for the initiative.
According to members of the organising committee, the langar is not only for martyrs but is a way of spreading the message of unity and compassion taught by the Sikh Gurus. They added that such initiatives cement social relations and respect for one another among diverse communities.
The ‘Guru Ka Langar’, which has been running for the last week, has seen a gradual turnout every day, showing full public patronage and respect for the Sikh group's community service. The organisers thanked the residents and volunteers for their cooperation and participation in the successful running of the programme. Through this observance, sacrifice, service, and social harmony remain the timeless values that continue to be upheld by the Sikh community in Lanka, making a meaningful impact upon wider society.