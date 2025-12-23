Sikh Community Observes Shaheedi Diwas with Week-long 'Guru Ka Langar' in Lanka

Lanka: To commemorate the Shaheedi Diwas, the Sikh community in Lanka has started a week-long ‘Guru Ka Langar’. The event witnessed people from every section taking part in it. The initiative has been undertaken by the Baba Fateh Singh Seva Dal and is being held near the Lanka Bus Stand from December 21 to December 27.

The ‘Guru Ka Langar’ is being organised to honour the martyrdom of the four sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, who laid their lives in the month of December defending their faith in order to uphold the values of righteousness and justice. The significance of sacrifice in Sikh history symbolises unwavering courage to dharma.

On the occasion, volunteers of the Sikh community prepared and served free meals to the general public throughout the week. The langar epitomises one of the key tenets of Sikhism, seva, or the concept of selfless service, and disseminates a message of equality, humility, and brotherhood.