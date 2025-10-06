Sikkim: Tribeny Rai’s ‘Shape of Momo’ Serves Global Success at Busan Film Festival

Rooted in the landscapes and lives of Sikkim, the film explores themes of identity, memory, and belonging centred around the humble momo, a symbol of connection and comfort in the region.

“This recognition is not just for me, but for every storyteller from the Northeast who dares to dream in their own language,” said Tribeny Rai after the win.

The film’s success at Busan is being celebrated as a milestone for Indian regional cinema and a powerful reminder of how local stories can resonate globally.