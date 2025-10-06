Sikkim: Tribeny Rai’s ‘Shape of Momo’ Serves Global Success at Busan Film Festival

Guwahati: In a proud moment for Indian and regional cinema, Sikkim-based filmmaker Tribeny Rai has won international acclaim as her debut feature film, Shape of Momo, bagged two prestigious awards at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2025.
The Nepali-language film was honoured with the Taipei Film Commission Award and the Songwon Vision Award, marking a stellar global debut for Rai and her team. Competing against top emerging filmmakers from across the world, Shape of Momo stood out for its fresh storytelling, cultural authenticity, and emotional depth.
Rooted in the landscapes and lives of Sikkim, the film explores themes of identity, memory, and belonging centred around the humble momo, a symbol of connection and comfort in the region.
“This recognition is not just for me, but for every storyteller from the Northeast who dares to dream in their own language,” said Tribeny Rai after the win.
The film’s success at Busan is being celebrated as a milestone for Indian regional cinema and a powerful reminder of how local stories can resonate globally.