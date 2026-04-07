Silchar Assembly 2026: BJP Holds the Edge but Rajdeep Roy's Image Problem Hands Congress an Opening

On paper, Silchar should be a straightforward BJP win. But on the ground, the contest is proving to be more layered than the numbers suggest.

The Silchar Assembly constituency, after delimitation, now has approximately 68,000 Muslim voters out of a total electorate of 2,11,000 — a demographic shift that has made this already saffron-leaning seat in the Bengali-speaking Barak Valley considerably more favourable for the ruling party.

Against that backdrop, the BJP has fielded former MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, while the Congress has countered with former district president Abhijit Paul — young, vocal, and taking on a significantly more heavyweight opponent in his electoral debut.

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