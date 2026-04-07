Silchar Assembly 2026: BJP Holds the Edge but Rajdeep Roy's Image Problem Hands Congress an Opening

On paper, Silchar should be a straightforward BJP win. But on the ground, the contest is proving to be more layered than the numbers suggest.
The Silchar Assembly constituency, after delimitation, now has approximately 68,000 Muslim voters out of a total electorate of 2,11,000 — a demographic shift that has made this already saffron-leaning seat in the Bengali-speaking Barak Valley considerably more favourable for the ruling party.
Against that backdrop, the BJP has fielded former MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, while the Congress has countered with former district president Abhijit Paul — young, vocal, and taking on a significantly more heavyweight opponent in his electoral debut.
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The numbers from recent elections tell a clear story of a constituency drifting further into the BJP's column.
In the 2021 Assembly election — before delimitation — BJP's Dipayan Chakrabarty defeated Congress rival Tamal Kanti Banik by 37,578 votes. Even then, a rebel BJP candidate, Dilip Paul, who was denied nomination, pulled away 11,254 votes from the party's tally.
By the 2024 Lok Sabha election, conducted under the new delimitation boundaries, BJP's Parimal Shuklabaidya polled 1,08,626 votes in the Silchar Assembly segment alone, against Congress's Surya Kanta Sarkar's 45,248.
The vote share shift is stark: BJP's share in Silchar jumped from 56.17% in 2021 to 66.84% in 2024, while Congress slipped from 34.75% to 27.72% in the same period.
Beyond the numbers, the Congress faces a structural problem in Silchar that no star campaigner can quickly fix.
The party's organisational network in the constituency is thin, and internal infighting has compounded its difficulties. In a further blow, Surya Kanta Sarkar — the party's own Lok Sabha candidate from the last election — resigned from the Congress on Monday, signalling that the erosion may not be over.
The contrast in campaign firepower is difficult to miss. The BJP has already seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaign in Silchar, with Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to close the campaign there on Tuesday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge visited Barak Valley on Monday but did not include Silchar in his itinerary — an omission that speaks volumes about the party's priorities in the region.
Despite the BJP's structural advantages, Dr Rajdeep Roy's selection as the candidate has generated a level of public pushback that has put the party on the defensive.
Critics within the constituency have pointed to two main grievances: Roy's relative absence from Silchar after the Lok Sabha seat was reserved for Scheduled Castes — during which time he focused on his medical practice and broader party responsibilities across the Northeast — and allegations of malpractices at the private hospital he runs.
His perceived distance from local issues during the devastating 2022 floods has particularly resonated with voters. The lukewarm turnout at Sonowal's rally in Silchar city was read by many observers as a sign that all is not entirely well within the BJP camp here.
Abhijit Paul appears to have read the room correctly. Rather than campaign against the BJP's broader Hindutva politics — a strategy unlikely to gain traction in a Hindu-majority constituency — Paul has zeroed in on Roy's individual record and public image.
It is a precise, personalised approach, and in a seat where the BJP's ideological dominance is difficult to challenge head-on, it may be the most effective tool available to the Congress.
Whether it is enough to bridge a gap of this size remains the central question. But Paul's tactical discipline has ensured that what looked like a foregone conclusion has at least become a contest worth watching.