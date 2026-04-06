Vote for BJP to Secure Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of supporting infiltrators and opposing action against illegal occupation, and said that a vote for the BJP would ensure security for Assam.
Addressing a public gathering in Barpeta, Modi alleged that the Congress was attempting to shield illegal entrants and weaken enforcement measures.
“Congress is openly supporting the infiltrators. You tell me, should the infiltrators be sent back or not?” he said.
He further claimed that the opposition was considering legal measures that could penalise those speaking against infiltration.
“Congress is talking about enacting a law in Assam that would jail even those who utter the word ‘infiltrator’. Do you approve of such a law?” the Prime Minister asked.
Modi also alleged that such policies would turn infiltrators into “victims” while putting indigenous and tribal communities at risk.
“Your vote for the BJP will provide security to Assam,” he asserted.
In another remark, the Prime Minister also criticised the Congress on national security and mentioned “Operation Sindoor”. He said Indian forces forced Pakistan to surrender within hours, but alleged that the Congress supported narratives favouring Pakistan.
The remarks come amid intensified campaigning in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, with both the BJP and the Congress trading sharp charges over issues of security and governance.