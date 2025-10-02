Silchar Road Mishap on Vijayadashami Sparks Public Fury

Silchar: A road accident in Silchar’s Meherpur area on Vijayadashami turned into a scene of unrest after locals set a vehicle ablaze in protest. The incident claimed the life of one person, identified as Sushil Das, and left several others injured.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Scorpio lost control and struck Das as he attempted to cross the road. The impact also injured bystanders, leading to chaos in the area. Enraged residents intercepted the vehicle, pulled out the driver, and set the car on fire. The crowd further blocked the road, demanding immediate justice and stricter road safety measures.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Numal Mahatta, along with a team of officers, rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The fire brigade promptly doused the flames, while police officials engaged with demonstrators to defuse tensions.

Authorities have confirmed that a formal investigation has been launched into the accident. Police have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible, urging the public to maintain calm.