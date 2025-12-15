Singapore Issues Advisory for Nationals as Delhi Air Quality Hits Hazardous Levels

New Delhi: Amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the Singapore High Commission in India has issued an advisory urging its nationals in the Delhi-NCR region to follow health guidelines, including staying indoors and wearing masks when stepping outside.
The advisory noted that on December 13, 2025, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) invoked Stage 4, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR. Under this stage, construction and industrial activities are heavily restricted, while schools and offices are encouraged to adopt hybrid arrangements.
“Delhi authorities have urged residents, especially children and those with respiratory or heart conditions, to remain indoors and wear masks if stepping outside. In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the region to follow these guidelines,” the advisory read.
The commission also highlighted the impact of low visibility on air travel, cautioning that flights to and from Delhi could be affected. “Passengers should check with their respective airlines for updates,” the advisory added.
As of 2 pm on Monday, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 437, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app, with all monitoring stations across the capital recording AQI levels above 400 — placing the air quality in the “severe” category.