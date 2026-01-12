Singer Prashant Tamang Passed Away Peacefully in His Sleep, Says Wife

New Delhi: Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who rose to prominence after winning Indian Idol Season 3, died in Delhi at the age of 43.

His wife, Martha Aley, has said that Tamang’s death was natural and that he passed away peacefully in his sleep, bringing clarity to the circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

In an interaction with ANI, Ms Aley said there was no cause for suspicion. “It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time,” she said.

This marks the first detailed statement from the family since Tamang’s death, which had led to widespread shock and speculation.

News of his passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues, and admirers across the country and abroad. Ms Aley said she has been overwhelmed by the scale of support and affection shown by people from all walks of life. “I have been receiving calls from all over the world, from people I know and also from those I don’t,” she said.

She also described scenes of mourning outside her residence and at the hospital. “People are standing outside my house. I have been getting flowers. Many people came to the hospital to see him for the last time,” she said, adding that the response reflected the deep bond Tamang shared with his audience.

Prashant Tamang became a household name after his Indian Idol victory, which marked a turning point in his life and career. Known for his distinctive voice and grounded personality, he later ventured into acting, particularly in regional cinema, while continuing to enjoy strong public support.

Remembering him as a person beyond his public image, Ms Aley requested fans to keep his memory alive with love and respect. “Please keep loving him as you loved him before. He was a great soul and a great human being,” she said.

She also appealed to well-wishers to pray for his departed soul, saying the family draws strength from the prayers and goodwill being extended to them. As condolence messages continue to pour in on social media, Prashant Tamang is being remembered not only for his musical achievements but also for the warmth and humility that defined his life.