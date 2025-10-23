SIT of Assam Police inspects Singapore site of Zubeen Garg’s demise

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the third day of their visit to Singapore, the two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) team of Assam Police inspected the place of occurrence of the mysterious and tragic demise of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, near an island there.

The team also paid a visit to the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, where Zubeen and a few of his team stayed, according to sources. Video footage from the hotel has also been collected by the team as scheduled, the source said.

During their visit, the SIT team has been in constant touch with the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Earlier on Tuesday, the team from Assam Police held a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with a five-member team of the Singapore Police Force (SPF). The two officers in the SIT team on the Singapore visit are Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the SIT, and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, who is part of the nine-member SIT.

According to sources, with the SPF assuring full cooperation to the SIT team, the investigation into Zubeen’s mysterious death is bound to be expedited and a final conclusion to be reached sooner.

The SPF, which is conducting their own investigation, had earlier stated that the final report, after completing their investigation, is slated to be submitted on December 19. It will then be decided whether a coroner’s inquiry will be instituted into Zubeen’s death.

Meanwhile, the SIT questioned Pratiksha Das, an employee of a big conglomerate who is close to Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma. Sources said that records of financial transactions between Pratiksha Das and Siddharth have been unearthed.

On the other hand, the statements of two of Zubeen’s musicians, Deepkesh Borgohain and Risabh Bhuyan, were recorded by the SIT today.

