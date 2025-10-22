Top Headlines

Assam BJP Launches ‘Nyay Yatra’ for Zubeen Garg, Joined by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and State Leaders

“Moiu Zubeen , Amiu Zubeen” campaign led by BJP, begins from Nalbari and to cover Mangaldai, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in coming days.
Image of Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia leading the Nyay Yatra
Image of Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia leading the Nyay Yatra
Published on

Nalbari: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched the “Nyay Yatra” campaign seeking justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

This movement, which began in Nalbari, is being carried out under the slogan “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen) symbolising unity and collective mourning aross Assam.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, and Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah joined the Yatra, calling it a tribute to Zubeen Garg’s legacy and a people’s demand for truth.

The Nyay Yatra will next move to Mangaldai on October 23, followed by Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia in the coming days.

BJP leaders said the campaign reflects the emotional connect Zubeen Garg shared with the people of Assam and reiterated the call for a transparent investigating into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/zubeen-gargs-legacy-shines-bright-in-tezpurs-diwali-celebration

Assam BJP
Nyay Yatra
Zubeen Garg Justice

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com