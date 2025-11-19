All Assam Students’ Union takes to streets on Zubeen Garg’s birthday

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took to the streets with a human chain today, the 53rd birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg, demanding justice for the cultural icon.

Today’s protest with the human chain is part of the three-day programme of the students’ body to celebrate the birth anniversary of the soulful singer. This evening, earthen lamps were lit before Zubeen Garg’s portrait in Guwahati and district-level spiritual programme.

Across all district headquarters in Assam, thousands of students, youths, women and citizens formed human chains, seeking justice for Zubeen Garg. AASU stated that in Assam, no issue is resolved without a movement, and therefore, aligning the initiative with Zubeen Garg’s birthday, the union undertook activities such as painting, plantation drives and the formation of human chains to reiterate their demand for justice.

AASU’s chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “Zubeen Garg will continue to remain the soul of Assam. We’ve raised our demand for justice for Zubeen Garg with a human chain today. We won’t stop till justice is delivered to Zubeen Garg.”

AASU president Utpal Sharma, “Zubeen Garg was a front runner in protests against oppression, injustice and deprivation in Assam. It’s unfortunate for the Assamese to agitate seeking justice after one’s death.”

AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon said that it is the artiste’s first birthday without him. He noted that although the “Soul of Assam” is no longer physically present, his thoughts, creations, voice, humanitarian ideals, reflections on human relationships and his deep love for Assam would remain alive forever.

Also Read: Zubeen death case: SIT gets MHA sanction to file charge sheet