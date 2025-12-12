SIT to File Chargesheet Today in Zubeen Death Case

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to submit the chargesheet today in connection with the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, under Case No. 18/2025. The submission, scheduled for 11 AM, comes after a detailed three-month investigation into the circumstances of the singer’s death.

While the accused, including Sandeepan Garg, Siddhartha Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Amritprabha Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and bodyguards Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya were arrested earlier, the chargesheet will primarily focus on revealing the main reasons behind Zubeen Garg’s death. Investigators have carefully examined financial records, witness statements, and digital evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

The SIT has investigated over 300 individuals during the probe. Authorities stated that the chargesheet will be providing clarity on the circumstances by ensuring the court has a comprehensive account of the case. The submission is expected to be a key step toward justice, with the findings which will shed light on the cause of the singer’s untimely demise and setting the stage for trial proceedings.

Fans and the public are closely following developments, awaiting answers regarding one of Assam’s most closely watched criminal investigations.