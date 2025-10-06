SIT Uncovers Massive ₹1 Crore Financial Transactions Linked to Zubeen Garg’s Bodyguard

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the mysterious death of Assamese singer-actor Zubeen Garg has reported a major breakthrough, uncovering substantial financial transactions tied to the deceased's bodyguard, Nandeshwar Borah, and an associate identified as Baishya.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that a sum totaling ₹1 crore was transferred through the accounts held by the two individuals over the past four to five years. This development adds a significant financial dimension to the ongoing probe.

In parallel, the SIT has successfully retrieved extensive and sensitive information from Zubeen Garg’s personal mobile phone. This data is currently being meticulously analyzed by investigators to trace the complete flow of money and establish any critical financial links surrounding the case.

Authorities confirmed that all financial records and communication data from the critical month preceding Garg's planned travel to Singapore have been thoroughly examined as the team seeks to establish potential connections to his untimely demise.

Based on these compelling new findings, several individuals have been summoned to the CID office for questioning. Authorities maintain that the investigation is being conducted with the utmost diligence and is ongoing, with the primary objective of uncovering all aspects of the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.