SIT Under Fire for Including Unverified Claims Against Zubeen Garg in Arrest Note

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has come under fire for including potentially defamatory statements in the “Detailed Grounds of Arrest” of accused Shekhar Jyoti Goswami.

Legal experts and fans have raised concerns over the necessity of featuring unverified claims in official legal documents, arguing that they hold no evidentiary value and could tarnish the reputation of the deceased, who is no longer able to defend himself.

According to sources, some of the statements attributed to co-accused Goswami are considered grossly defamatory and unrelated to the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death. Experts argue that statements made by co-accused during police custody are not admissible under the Indian Evidence Act unless corroborated by material evidence, and should have remained in the case diary rather than in documents submitted to the court.

Senior legal analysts also highlighted that including such statements may violate the principle of audi alteram partem the right to be heard even though Zubeen Garg is deceased. Under Indian law, Section 499 of the IPC (as per BNS) protects posthumous reputation from defamation.

A retired Assam Police officer commented, “In a case under intense public scrutiny, such an approach does not appear dignified.” The controversy has been further fueled by claims made by Goswami in his statement, alleging possible poisoning by Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta during the singer’s Singapore trip, though these claims remain unverified.

The SIT continues its investigation, while legal experts caution against mixing unsubstantiated allegations with formal court documents, urging adherence to proper legal procedure and ethical standards.