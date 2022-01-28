Situation calm, no firing from Arunachal: Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The situation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in the Gogamukh sector was tense following reported firing from the Arunachal side on Wednesday. The situation was normal today when the Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner and his Arunachal counterpart made it clear that there was no firing along the inter-state boundary on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, some miscreants from across the border on Wednesday allegedly fired at the people of Assam living at Mingmang village. The Assam villagers went to stop the construction work of a PMGSY road by the Arunachal Pradesh authority by encroaching upon Assam land belonging to Subansiri Reserve Forest. Notably, this road was under construction under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) by Arunachal Pradesh.

The construction work of the road started in 2019. However, the Dhemaji district administration stopped the construction work of the road after discussing with the Arunachal Pradesh authorities.

The Range Forest Officer of Dhemaji Range intimated the construction of the road by Arunachal Pradesh to Dhemaji DFO first on November 15, 2019. In his turn, the DFO informed Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji on November 18, 2019.

The Dhemaji district administration stopped the construction work of the road at the disputed site on January 25, 2022, again.

However, the Arunachal Pradesh authority denied any firing incident from their side on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Dhemaji district administration authority led by an ADC held a discussion with an Arunachal Pradesh team also led by an ADC over the issue. The meeting adopted to resolution stopping the construction of the PMGSY road at the disputed area.

When contacted, Dhemaji Deputy Commissioner Vijay Bhaskar Reddy said that there was no firing in the disputed border area of Hime Bosti on Wednesday. "There was no firing incident there. The situation is under control after the discussion today," the Deputy Commissioner said.

