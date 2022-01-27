China Hands Over Missing Arunachal Boy To Indian Army

ITANAGAR: The 17-year-old teenage boy Miram Taron who was reportedly kidnapped on 18 January from the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh by the Chinese PLA is now handed over to the Indian Army.



Indian Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday 27 January took to Twitter to inform about the development of the Arunachal boy missing case.

In his tweet, the Union minister wrote that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has handed over the teenage boy Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian armed forces.

He stated that on Thursday 27 January the Chinese PLA handed over Taron to Indian Army at the WACHA-DAMAI interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh.

He thanked the Indian Army for looking after the case thoroughly along with the People's Liberation Army and also thanked for safely returning the boy back to his home.

He also added that due procedures are being followed along with the required medical inquiries. On Tuesday 25 January, the Chinese PLA informed that the young boy Miram Taron would be sent back to his own country, India.

A long meeting session was held between Chinese armies and Indian armies in view of finalizing the place and time for the repatriation of the young boy from the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.



It is reported that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China allegedly kidnapped Taron when he was near the Tsangpo riverside in Lungta Jor of the Siyungla, Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident came to light on 19 January when Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao informed about the boy's abduction through his social media account on Twitter.

He wrote that Miran Taron from Zido village was kidnapped by the Chinese PL Army from Lungta Jor where the chine built 3-4 km way through India in 2018. He was taken away from a place of Bishing village in the Upper Siang district of the state.

Tapir Gao said that he came across the news after Taron's friend Johny Yaiying explained everything about the incident to the authorities concerned. Johny was along with his friend when Taron was abducted by the PLA of China and he had somehow managed to escape.

But on Sunday 23 January Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in their interaction with Indian Armies informed that the boy has been located after he went missing by crossing the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government had earlier sought the intervention of the Defence Ministry to ensure the safe return of the young boy to his native place.

