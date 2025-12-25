Sleeper Bus Fire Kills Nine: Karnataka CM Announces Compensation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced enhanced compensation and ordered a detailed investigation into the tragic road accident that claimed multiple lives. Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister said the state government would extend all necessary support to the affected families.

“In the horrific accident that occurred at Chitradurga, compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 each to those injured,” Siddaramaiah said in a social media post. He asserted that he had already received detailed information from officials and instructed them to remain on standby to assist victims and their families.

“An investigation will be conducted in this regard, the cause of the accident will be identified, and necessary measures will be taken,” the Chief Minister stated. Concluding his message, Siddaramaiah said, “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for eternal peace to the departed souls.”