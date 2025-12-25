Sleeper Bus Fire Kills Nine: Karnataka CM Announces Compensation

Bengaluru: In a fatal accident that occurred in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, a minimum of nine people died when a sleeper bus erupted into flames as a result of a collision with a truck at Gorlathu Cross. The private bus belonging to Seabird Tourists was carrying over 30 passengers from Bengaluru to Gokarna when the truck ran across the road divider and collided with them, causing a fire outbreak.
Furthermore, while nine people lost their lives instantly in the accident as their bodies were charred beyond recognition, twenty-one others were injured. The victims were rushed to various hospitals. Even after the accident, the rescue operation went on for several hours as the bodies of the victims had to be extracted from the burned bus.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced enhanced compensation and ordered a detailed investigation into the tragic road accident that claimed multiple lives. Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister said the state government would extend all necessary support to the affected families.
“In the horrific accident that occurred at Chitradurga, compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 each to those injured,” Siddaramaiah said in a social media post. He asserted that he had already received detailed information from officials and instructed them to remain on standby to assist victims and their families.
“An investigation will be conducted in this regard, the cause of the accident will be identified, and necessary measures will be taken,” the Chief Minister stated. Concluding his message, Siddaramaiah said, “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for eternal peace to the departed souls.”
Moreover, Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences in a social media post regarding the incident, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.” He further announced ‘ex gratia’ support of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
The condolences also come from Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who said that she was "deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has resulted in the loss of life. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. I pray for a swift recovery of the injured."
Subsequently, the incident is under investigation. The spread of fire in a matter of minutes has raised new concerns about the safety norms of sleeper vehicles plying on national highways. The tragedy has once again underlined the need for strict implementation of traffic regulations, proper safety mechanisms on highways, and pre-emergency preparation to avoid any such disasters happening in future.