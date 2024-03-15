Sivasagar district of Assam tops list in Gunotsav results

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sivasagar district topped the list in the three-phase Gunotsav 2024 held from January 3 to February 6 this year. Following Sivasagar are Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the results of the Gunotsav at a function at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in the presence of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu today.

According to the results, the number of schools securing A+ grades this year is 11,592; the number of schools securing A grades is 14,933; the number of schools getting B grades is 4,603; the number of schools getting C grades is 1,032; and the number of schools getting D grades is only 261.

As many as 16,12,184 students secured an A+ grade; 11,52,671 students got an A grade; 5,95,865 got a B grade; 2,57,313 got a C grade; and 2,79,290 got a D grade. As many as 38,97,323 students from 43,491 schools were under evaluation this year in 35 districts in the state.

The district-wise ranking of the results shows Sivasagar at the top, followed by Dibruagh, Jorhat, etc. The three districts at the bottom of the list are Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Kokrajhar.

The percentage of Gunotsav results is higher this year than those of the preceding years since 2017.

As many as 5,758 schools got A+ grades both in Gunotsav in 2023 and 2024, and as many as 5,813 schools that obtained A, B, C, and D grades in 2023 obtained A+ grades in 2024. As many as 441 schools that obtained a D grade in 2023 secured A+, A, B, and C grades in 2024.

The attendance of students in Gunotsav also registered an increase, with 98.33 percent of students taking part in 2024 compared to 96.69 percent in 2023.

The Education Department also distributed incentives to 12,047 schools that obtained A+ grades in Gunotsav in 2023.

