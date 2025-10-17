Sivsagar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Zubeen Garg At Historic Boarding Field

Sivsagar College VC Mahadeb Patgiri is the chief guest, Arjun Bhogeshwar Baruah and Manoj Borthakur are the special guests, Lohit Gogoi pays musical tribute. People from different religious communities and tribes came together today to pay their tribute. Patriotic songs will be performed for the justice of the legendary late music icon Zubeen Garg. In the evening, we all will sing Mayabini together as said by Akhil Gogoi .

Organisers said the tribute was not a moment of sorrow alone but a celebration of Zubeen Garg’s enduring spirit, his music that continues to unite people across regions and generations.

As songs like Mayabini and Ya Ali echoed through the field, the atmosphere turned into one of shared pride and remembrance, reaffirming that Zubeen Garg’s voice will forever remain the heartbeat of Assam.