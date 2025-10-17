Sivsagar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Zubeen Garg At Historic Boarding Field

Guwahati : In a moving display of love and unity, Sivasagar came together at the historic Boarding Field to pay tribute to Assam’s beloved musical icon, Zubeen Garg, marking 28 days since his untimely passing. The heartfelt gathering drew thousands of fans, artists, and admirers who came to celebrate the singer’s extraordinary life and timeless contributions to Assamese culture.
The day-long programme featured musical performances, tributes, and speeches reflecting Zubeen’s journey as an artist who inspired generations. Prominent personalities from the state’s cultural fraternity attended the event, with singer Hem Saikia making a special appearance despite health challenges, earning emotional applause from the audience.
Sivsagar College VC Mahadeb Patgiri is the chief guest, Arjun Bhogeshwar Baruah and Manoj Borthakur are the special guests, Lohit Gogoi pays musical tribute. People from different religious communities and tribes came together today to pay their tribute. Patriotic songs will be performed for the justice of the legendary late music icon Zubeen Garg. In the evening, we all will sing Mayabini together as said by Akhil Gogoi .
Organisers said the tribute was not a moment of sorrow alone but a celebration of Zubeen Garg’s enduring spirit, his music that continues to unite people across regions and generations.
As songs like Mayabini and Ya Ali echoed through the field, the atmosphere turned into one of shared pride and remembrance, reaffirming that Zubeen Garg’s voice will forever remain the heartbeat of Assam.