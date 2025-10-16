With Zubeen in Heart: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Postponed to 2026 as Mark of Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati : The organisers of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) have announced the postponement of its 10th edition to 2026 as a tribute to the late cultural legend, Zubeen Garg. Originally scheduled to take place from December 4 to 7, 2025, the festival has been deferred in light of the deep grief and mourning that continue to resonate across Assam and the entire Northeast following the artist’s untimely passing.

Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika stated that the decision was made out of respect and love for Zubeen Garg, describing him as “the heart of Assam’s cultural rhythm” and a guiding spirit for the region’s creative community.