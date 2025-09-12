Sivsagar Protest Police Action On Koch Rajbanshi Demonstrators

The march, which began at Chilarai College and proceeded towards Golokganj Bazaar, was halted by security personnel. A scuffle ensued when protestors refused to back down, prompting the police to use batons. More than 100 demonstrators, including women, sustained injuries some serious enough to require hospitalisation.

In the aftermath, AKRSU declared a 12‑hour bandh across Dhubri district to press their demands and draw attention to the incident.