Sivsagar Protest Police Action On Koch Rajbanshi Demonstrators

Sivasagar: A torchlight rally organised by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) in Golokganj last Wednesday demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and a separate “Kamatapur” state ended in a violent confrontation when police and paramilitary forces resorted to a lathi‑charge on protesters.
The march, which began at Chilarai College and proceeded towards Golokganj Bazaar, was halted by security personnel. A scuffle ensued when protestors refused to back down, prompting the police to use batons. More than 100 demonstrators, including women, sustained injuries some serious enough to require hospitalisation.
In the aftermath, AKRSU declared a 12‑hour bandh across Dhubri district to press their demands and draw attention to the incident.
Two police officers have been suspended: the Officer‑in‑Charge (OC) of Golokganj police station has been suspended, and the OC of Gauripur police station has been “reserve‑closed”
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the incident “deeply saddening” and assured that accountability would not be compromised. An inquiry has been ordered, with a report due in five days; action will be taken against any police personnel found to have used excessive force.
Leaders from opposition parties and indigenous rights groups have strongly condemned the police action. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi described the baton charge as “brutal” and criticised the state government for failing to safeguard the dignity of the Koch Rajbongshi community.
The Koch Rajbongshi community has been agitating for decades for recognition as a Scheduled Tribe, arguing that constitutional safeguards are essential for preserving cultural identity and improving socio‑economic conditions. Alongside this, the demand for a separate Kamatapur state remains a key element of their movement.
