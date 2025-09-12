Small Tea Growers Protest at Tinsukia Tea Board Office Over Price Crisis

Tinsukia: Dozens of small tea growers staged a protest outside the regional office of the Tea Board of India in Tinsukia district, voicing anger over falling green leaf prices and lack of government support.

Organised under the banner of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA), Tinsukia unit, protesters held placards and shouted slogans demanding their rights and fair compensation. A prominent banner in Assamese read: “For the due rights of the common people involved with small tea cultivation.”

Growers said green leaf prices have plummeted to as low as ₹11 per kg, compared to ₹52 earlier, making cultivation unsustainable for Assam’s 2 lakh small growers. They accused Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) of exploiting the situation by arbitrarily slashing prices.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to authorities, raising concerns about cheap tea imports from Kenya and the influx of leaves from Arunachal Pradesh, which they say undercut local produce. They also flagged the issue of non-compliance with FSSAI norms, which has made buyers hesitant to purchase Assam’s tea.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis,” said one grower, adding that many farmers in Golaghat and other districts have already stopped plucking leaves in defiance.

The AASTGA has demanded urgent reforms, including a minimum support price (MSP), import restrictions, subsidies for pest control, and climate resilience support. Experts warn that without intervention, nearly one million livelihoods in Assam’s tea belt could be at risk.

Tea Board officials accepted the memorandum but have not yet issued any statement.