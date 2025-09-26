Small Town , Big Dreams: Harbia Tana Tara Shine On National Stage

His achievement has been widely celebrated back home, with local leaders, sports enthusiasts, and citizens hailing him as a rising star and a symbol of hope for aspiring athletes in the Northeast. Coaches praised Harbia’s discipline and dedication, noting that his success reflects the growing sporting spirit in Arunachal Pradesh.

“This victory means everything to me. I fought not just for a medal, but for my village, my state, and everyone who believed in me,” Harbia said after the win.

As Arunachal continues to make its mark on national sporting platforms, Harbia’s gold medal stands as a testament to the talent emerging from remote regions proving that with passion and hard work, no dream is out of reach.