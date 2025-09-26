Small Town , Big Dreams: Harbia Tana Tara Shine On National Stage
Guwahati: In a moment of immense pride for Arunachal Pradesh, Harbia Tana Tara from Palin village in Pakke Kessang district clinched the gold medal in the 63 kg category at the prestigious WAKO Junior National Kickboxing Championship 2025.
The national-level tournament, held in Solan, Himachal Pradesh from September 22 to 26, brought together top young talents from across the country. Harbia stood out with his exceptional skill, focus, and unwavering determination, dominating his category and securing a decisive win in the finals.
His achievement has been widely celebrated back home, with local leaders, sports enthusiasts, and citizens hailing him as a rising star and a symbol of hope for aspiring athletes in the Northeast. Coaches praised Harbia’s discipline and dedication, noting that his success reflects the growing sporting spirit in Arunachal Pradesh.
“This victory means everything to me. I fought not just for a medal, but for my village, my state, and everyone who believed in me,” Harbia said after the win.
As Arunachal continues to make its mark on national sporting platforms, Harbia’s gold medal stands as a testament to the talent emerging from remote regions proving that with passion and hard work, no dream is out of reach.