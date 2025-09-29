SMC Silchar Launches Raids on Unauthorized Use of Domestic LPG in Restaurants

Authorities warned that this illegal practice not only causes LPG shortages for households but also poses serious fire hazards. SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, declared zero tolerance and warned of penalties and license cancellations for violators.

Assistant Commissioner Ashish said this was just the start of regular inspections to prevent LPG diversion. Distributors have also been told to tighten supply monitoring.

The move received public support, with civic groups calling it timely and necessary. Offenders may face strict action under the Essential Commodities Act.

This raid sends a strong message: illegal use of domestic LPG will not be tolerated, and public safety and fair access will be strictly upheld.