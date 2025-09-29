Zubeen Garg’s Adya Shraddha Performed at Kahilipara Residence

Guwahati: The Adya Shraddha of beloved singer Zubeen Garg was observed today at his Kahilipara residence, marking the 11th day since his passing. Family members, including his wife Garima Garg, sister Pami Borthakur, and close relatives Rahul Gautam Sharma and Arun Garg, took part in the rituals steeped in tradition and remembrance.

Garima Garg was seen breaking down during the rites. The family gathered in solemnity as prayers and offerings were made for the departed soul.

The 13th-day Shraddha ceremony will be held at Jorhat Stadium on October 1, where thousands of fans and well-wishers are expected to join in paying tribute to the cultural icon.