PM Modi congratulates Suvendu Adhikari on oath taking; wishes him ‘fruitful tenure ahead’

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Prime Minister said that Suvendu Adhikari has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and has understood their aspirations from close quarters. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead.

"Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik on taking oath as Ministers in the Government of West Bengal.

PM Modi said that these leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served the people. He expressed confidence that they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers and conveyed his best wishes to them.

"Congratulations to Dilip Ghosh Ji, Agnimitra Paul Ji, Ashok Kirtania Ji, Kshudiram Tudu Ji and Nisith Pramanik Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Government of West Bengal. These leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served people. I am confident they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers. My best wishes," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi, 20 Chief Ministers to Attend Assam Oath-Taking Ceremony on May 12