Some factors are not favourable for solar power generation: State Power Minister Nandita Garlosa

Guwahati: State Power Minister Nandita Garlosa informed the House that, despite several hurdles, the state government is trying to boost solar power generation through various projects.

During a reply to the Zero Hour Notice by Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, the minister said that, though it is primarily estimated that Assam has a capacity to generate up to 13,760 MW of solar power, there are some factors in respect of Assam that do not favour the development of large solar power projects.

Mentioning the challenges identified, she said, “The non-availability of suitable barren land is one of the major challenges. Most of the barren land available is in low-lying and flood-prone areas, hilly areas, and riverine areas. Installing large solar power plants on fertile lands in the state will affect agriculture production. Assam has a lengthy rainy season and low sun hours, which affect solar power generation. Lower irradiation is another factor in the low development of solar power plants in the state. Low irradiance in Assam results in less generation and, consequently, higher costs of energy produced, compared to other states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, where irradiation values are quite high. The flood-prone areas are also not certain, and every year, new areas are affected by floods. For example, Lalankita, Cachar, where there was no record of floods in the past, also got submerged last year, and the 25 MW solar power plant there was damaged.”

She informed the House that a 1,000 MW solar power project in Karbi Anglong is being implemented at a project cost of Rs 4,000 crore. The APDCL and NLC India Renewables Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for another 1,000 MW solar power project. Another MoU has been signed between APDCL and SJVN Green Energy Ltd. for one more project of 1,000 MW.

The total solar power generation in Assam is 291 MW as of now. On the other hand, APGCL has also taken up three solar power projects to generate 648 MW of power by June 2026.

“APDCL has also explored the possibility of integrating battery energy storage systems with solar energy generation from the upcoming projects. APDCL has also signed a MoU with ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd. from January 2023 for the development of a 250 MW battery energy storage system in the state,” Minister Garlosa also stated.

